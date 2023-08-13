US, Turkey plan to relocate Syrian armed groups to SE

According to report by Iranian Tasnim News Agency, Turkey and the United States have reached an agreement to relocate a part of Al-Jaysh Al-Watani armed group (National Syrian Army (NSA)) backed by Turkey from northern Syria to the Al-Tanf base under the control of the United States military in Homs Governorate.

Although the plan takes place under the guise of "border control" program, it is a prelude to the American operation in eastern Syria and the occupation of the city of Al-Bukamal, the report added.

It also said that Washington aims to cut off the road that links Baghdad with the Syrian capital of Damascus against the Resistance groups.

Moreover, returning the war to the Syrian desert is also part of the US plan in that part of Syria, the report added.

The media have claimed that the US will pay each militia group member $1,000 dollars a month.

The plan to transfer the Syrian militia groups to the US Al-Tanf base was announced a few days after a meeting between the leaders of some groups of the so-called Free Syrian Army and the leaders of the armed groups of the Arab tribes affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

MNA/TSNM2939655