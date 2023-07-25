  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 25, 2023, 10:25 AM

In past day;

US-led coalition’s planes violate Syrian airspace eight times

US-led coalition’s planes violate Syrian airspace eight times

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, said deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-16 and one pair of Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day," TASS quoted Oleg Gurinov as saying.

According to Gurinov, as many as 15 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Apart from that, in his words, the Russian reconciliation center continues to monitor the ceasefire between the opposing parties. "During the day, two shelling attacks on the positions of Syria’s government army were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates," he added.

MNA/PR

News Code 203738

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News