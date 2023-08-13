US coalition violated Syrian airspace 32 times over past day

Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Saturday that unmanned aerial vehicles had infringed upon the disengagement protocols 14 times.

He argued that the Western military alliance, which claims to combat terrorism, continues to create dangerous conditions in the skies of Syria as it conducts flights that contradict the protocols and have not been coordinated with the Russian side.

Kulit noted that 18 violations were also recorded in the area of the US al-Tanf military base, involving four pairs of F-35 fighter jets, two pairs of Typhoon fighter aircraft, two pairs of Rafale fighter jets, and two MQ-1C multi-purpose drones of the coalition.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains that the unauthorized US deployment is aimed at plundering the country’s rich mineral resources.

Russia, alongside Iran, has been helping Syrian forces in battles across the conflict-plagued country, mainly providing aerial support to ground operations against foreign-backed terrorists.

MNA/PR