Constitution guarantees rights, freedom: Raeisi

Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in the meeting of the "Committee for Follow-up on the Implementation of the Constitution" on Saturday evening where he also pointed out that the law tasks the president with the implementation of the Constitution.

He stressed the full implementation of the constitution as the way out of the problems.

The president also said the constitution committee as the guardian of the proper implementation of the constitution needs to follow up on the cases that have to be pursued in order to for those rules and cases not to be in contradiction with the constitution.

Raeisi pointed out that the formulation and approval of a good law is a necessity but it is not enough as it needs proper implementation.

He further told the committee members that the proper correct and full implementation of the provisions of the constitution is a guarantor of independence and freedom and can lead to solving people's problems and increase public satisfaction and trust in the system.

