Caspian Sea Day commemorated in 5 littoral states

Commemorating the Caspian Sea highlights the need for taking active measures to protect the Caspian Sea environment, a press release from the Russian Embassy in Tehran said on Saturday.

The August 12 day marks the Framework Convention, also called the Tehran Convention, signed by the official representatives of the five littoral Caspian states namely Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russian Federation and Turkmenistan in Tehran on November 4, 2003.

August 12 is unifying in nature, which shows the desire and attitude of the 'five' littoral countries of the Caspian Sea to ensure sustainable development, security and stability of the Caspian region through joint efforts and without foreign interference.

According to the agreements stipulated in the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea signed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on 12 August 2018 by the presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan, these five littoral countries have the exclusive authority to resolve issues pertaining to the Caspian Sea, and only those 'five' states have the right to sovereignty over the Caspian Sea and its resources.

In order to ensure security and stability in the Caspian Sea region by the 'five' littoral countries, it is important to observe the principle of the non-existence of armed forces that do not belong to the Caspian Sea littoral states, which is predicted in the convention.

Various cooperations take place in the Caspian Sea, which include: work on the development of the 'North-South' international transport corridor, interaction in the field of environmental protection, regional tourism and people-to-people contact, which is expanding.

KI