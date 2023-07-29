Iranian navy sends two warships to Russia parade

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran army, arrived in Russia on Saturday.

The Iranian army navy commander has traveled to St. Petersburg to participate in a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the Russian Navy, which President Putin will also be attending.

On the sidelines of this ceremony, the commander of the Iranian army navy will meet and hold talks with some of the naval commanders of the participating countries.

Two bow-class missile frigates of the Iranian army navy from the northern fleet of the force in the Caspian Sea have already left for Russia to participate in the Russian naval parade.

Last year in August, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy's 75 Flotilla, consisting of the Sahand destroyer and Makran warship, traveled 45,000 kilometers and set a new record in the country's maritime history, participating in the ceremony of the 325th anniversary of the founding of the Russian Navy in St. Petersburg port, a journey that attracted the attention of different world media.

