Aug 11, 2023, 10:15 AM

Several powerful explosions rock US base in Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Syrian sources on Thursday night reported that several powerful blasts hit the illegal base of American forces in the south of Al-Hasakah province.

The explosion occurred in the US military base in the al-Shaddadi area in the Syrian eastern province of al-Hasakah, according to local sources.

Meanwhile, Sputnik reported that an explosion occurred in one of the ammunition depots near the American base in al-Shaddadi.

No exact details about the possible casualties were released so far.

Local sources told that the sound of the explosions was very loud and a thick smoke was seen over the area after the incident. They added that the ammunition depot belongs to the US-backed SDF forces and the blast has cast great damage to the US base as well. 

