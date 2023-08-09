Journalists, soldiers killed in explosion in Syria' Daraa

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported the explosion resulting from a roadside bomb in al-Shiah district in the suburbs of Daraa in the south of the country on Wednesday, killing four Syrians, including two soldiers and two journalists.

According to the report, Syria News TV cameraman Ahmed al-Masalmeh, SAMA TV reporter Firas al-Ahmad, and two members of armed forces were martyred in a bomb planted by terrorists on their way back to al-Shiah in Daraa countryside, after thwarting a drug smuggling operation.

MNA/PR