Iran making headway despite enemy's threats, sanctions

Speaking in the closing ceremony of the 21st Iran’s National Media Festival on Tuesday, which marks National Journalists' Day, Raeisi reiterated Iran’s position on multilateral negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal, saying Iran has the upper hand as a country that never left the deal or the talks to revive it after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord.

However, he continued, “We have not trusted them [the US] whatsoever and will never trust them.”

Iran and six major world powers signed the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2015 to put an end to the commotion created over the country’s nuclear activities.

The US, however, abandoned the JCPOA in 2018 despite Tehran’s full compliance with its nuclear obligations, reinstating the sanctions the deal had lifted. Multilateral diplomatic endeavors, which began in April 2021, have so far failed to revive the deal.

Raeisi, meanwhile, made clear that his administration is pursuing a policy of “neutralizing” the sanctions while attending the talks aimed at lifting them.

“We’re reaching for that end with all our might because we’ve seen their breaches of promises,” he added.

MNA/PressTV