Iran self-sufficient in making parts of compressor stations

Gholam-Abbas Hosseini, who made the remarks in a press conference, pointed to knowledge-based firms’ cooperation with IGTC and added 450 others are being made inside the country.

He continued, the country has also become self-sufficient in manufacturing two types of gas turbines.

The Iranian Gas Transmission Company is making the optimum use of homegrown equipment and products, the IGTC CEO underscored, according to news service of Iranian oil ministry, SHANA.

According to him, the company is now using Iranian-made oil and air and gas filters.

Oil Ministry Javad Owji had earlier announced that Iran is also self-sufficient in constructing oil and gas refineries.

Touching upon the country’s daily gas transmission capacity, he put it at one billion cubic meters per day (bcm/d).

The unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran have failed to disrupt the country’s progress in different areas, including oil and gas industry.

In May, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed the rise in Iran’s oil revenues, confessing to the ineffectiveness of the sanctions.

Washington imposed toughest economic sanctions against Tehran after unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in May 2018.

On July 6, the US government leveled new sanctions targeting international companies facilitating Iran's oil and petrochemical exports to East Asia, S&P Global reported.

Also on July 26, the Iranian oil minister Javad Owji described his country’s crude exports as “favorable”, adding that oil products and exports were climbing in spite of “harsher” sanctions.

He noted that promotion of energy diplomacy and relations with Asian, African, and Latin American countries has helped Iran create new markets for selling its oil.

The minister added international institutes, which observe the countries’ oil exports, have reported a hike in Iran’s output and exports.

On July 29, the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) managing director, however, said some foreign countries have called for cooperation with Iran in the petrochemical sector.

Morteza Shahmirzaei added Iran’s achievements in the petrochemical industry have motivated some foreign states to have cooperation with the country and import Iranian-made products, equipment, and catalysts.

MNA