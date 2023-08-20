Europe seeking gas imports from Iran: NIGC head

Majid Chegeni, who is also Iran's deputy oil minister said that Iran’s natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have jumped 16 and 22 percent respectively since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023).

Touching upon Europe’s energy need, he said European states have held talks with Iran on importing gas through Turkey, adding that their negotiations have yet to come to fruition.

Referring to contracts with neighbors, Chegini said that the extension of the contract on exporting gas to Iraq will be finalized soon.

Turkey is also willing to extend its gas contract with Iran, he stated, adding that gas talks on exports to Oman, revival of the contract with Pakistan, and trade with Russia are ongoing.

Shifting to a gas swap deal with Turkmenistan, the NIGC CEO said that the volume of gas Iran receives from this country has soared to eight million cubic meters per day from 4.5 mcm/d following the settlement of Iran’s debt in three instalments.

