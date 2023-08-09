Russia says opposed to ECOWAS military action against Niger

"ECOWAS' military intervention against Niger is unlikely to help normalize the situation in the country and in the region as a whole," Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson, Alexey Zaitsev, told a news briefing on Wednesday.

He added, "We emphasize that Niger's neighboring countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Algeria, will react negatively to that scenario. Russia expects that decisions about Niger need to be made through political efforts and diplomatic channels."

Regarding Moscow's position in this regard, Zaitsev said, "We believe that military intervention by ECOWAS in an independent country will hardly lead to sustainable peace in Niger and stable conditions in that region."

The Russian spokesman further rejected as non-sense the allegations by Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mikhail Podolyak about Russia’s involvement in the coup in Niger.

"It is pointless to comment. Ukrainian politicians change their statements 100 times a day," he said. "Even Western partners, who often criticize Russia without reason, have not said anything like this. There is no substantive background here, it's just empty talk."

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP) was formed to govern the country and was headed by General Abdurahmane Tchiani. Bazoum remains in custody at his residence and has been in telephone contact with leaders and representatives of other countries.

MNA