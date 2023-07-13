Iran summons Italy envoy over Rome hosting of MKO ringleader

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry's Director-General for Western Europe Majid Nili Ahmad-Abadi called on Italy to respect its international obligations in the “fight against terrorism.”

Tehran criticized the meeting between some Italian legislators and Maryam Rajavi, describing it as a “clear example of promoting and encouraging terrorism.”

“The Islamic Republic does not tolerate support for terrorism in any shape by anyone and categorically censures it,” the Iranian diplomat said.

The Foreign Ministry said Iran respects the national sovereignty of other countries, and recognizes protection of freedom of expression and behavior within the framework of law. “All governance mechanisms of the civilized world seek punishment for terrorists as allowing terrorists to act freely translates into destruction of law and freedom of law-abiding people.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry official underscored the Iranian nation’s hatred of the MKO. “Doubtless any move by anyone in anywhere in support of terrorism is condemned. The Islamic Republic of Iran urges the Italian government to demonstrate its seriousness in preventing the country from turning into a safe haven for terrorists.”

“Support for terrorism will not guarantee the interests of Italy in benefiting from constructive ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will instead severely tarnish the country’s image in the eyes of the public opinion.”

Rajavi was reportedly invited by the Italian Parliament to participate in a hearing session of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

On June 20, Albanian police forces entered the MKO camp, known as Ashraf-3, near Tirana due to its engagement in “terror and cyberattacks” against foreign institutions. Authorities seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities. At least one person was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp. More than a week later, the police entered the camp again and security forces were deployed at the entrance to the camp to control all vehicles leaving the site.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama later said the MKO must leave the country if it wants to use Albanian soil to fight against Iran, adding that his country has no intention of being at war with Iran and "does not accept anyone who has abused our hospitality."

The European Union, Canada, the United States and Japan had previously listed the MKO as a "terrorist organization."

In 2012, the group was taken off the US list of terrorist organizations. The EU followed suit, removing the group from its list of terrorist organizations.

MNA/PressTV