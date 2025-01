Denmark files charges against Quran desecrators

"The Public Prosecutor in Copenhagen has brought the first case of violation of section 110e(2) of the Danish Criminal Code on improper treatment of a religious scripture," said a statement on Friday from the prosecutor's office, TRT reported.

The charges come after Denmark's Justice Minister approved a recommendation to proceed with the case, the statement added.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on June 15, 2024, during the People’s Festival on the island of Bornholm. The suspects reportedly desecrated the Quran in a tent, either publicly or with the intent to share the act with a broader audience.

"We assess that in connection with the event during the People's Festival, improper treatment of a Quran took place and that it happened in public, as it was attended by several people and also spread to a wider circle by being filmed and live-streamed via Facebook," the statement said.

Public Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas confirmed that a fine has been requested for the suspects.

The case has been submitted to the Court of Bornholm for scheduling, but a court date has not yet been set.

