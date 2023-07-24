Israeli enemy in its worst days and on path towards collapse

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, made the remarks in a speech on Monday evening, the seventh night of the first decade of Muharram in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to Lebanese Al-Ahed News website.

The Hezbollah chief went through the history of the formation of the Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine and its growth to today's powerful entity against the Zionist Israeli regime, noting that the more resistance grows, the weaker the Israeli regime gets.

He pointed out that after 2000, awareness began to rise in the Arab world and in the occupied Palestine so that the settlers began to live with successive crises, and this situation led to what they are witnessing today.

He said that the regime is on the path towards breaking down and collapse now.

According to the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, the enemy is going through its worst days these days.

MNA