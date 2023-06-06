Salami thanks Leader for hailing Basiji role in Iran security

Major General Hossein Salami sent a message to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who is the commander-in-chief of all Iranian armed forces to express his gratitude to the Leader for his remarks about the sublime role that the Basiji voluntary forces played in preserving the country's security during last fall's foreign-orchestrated riots.

The Leader made the remarks during his speech at a ceremony held to commemorate the passing of the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini at his Mausoleum in the south of Tehran on Sunday.

The IRGC commander declared in his message that the Basijis are ready to make their utmost efforts to materialize the objectives and goals set by the commander-in-chief of all armed forces, namely the Leader.

