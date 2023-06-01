"We have crushed enemies’ bones in all battles": IRGC chief

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Thursday in an address to a national congress commemorating 2,000 martyrs of the northeastern Iranian city of Sabzevar, Press TV English-language website reported.

He said enemies destroyed Muslim cities in Iraq and Syria by pouring bombs on innocent people and burying children under rubble.

However, he added, martyrs foiled the ominous plots hatched by enemies to target the beliefs of the youth through imposing sanctions on Muslim nations and exerting political pressure by means of the mobilization of their media.

“Today, this land shines in the world and no power can stand up against us, thanks to the blood of the martyrs, who brought us peace,” General Salami asserted.

“We have crushed the enemies’ bones in all battles. As you can see, they fled the region in humiliation and from now on, they will not have a room in this region.”

The IRGC chief commander also noted that the Islamic Republic completely knows the enemies of the Iranian nation and is familiar with their policies and methods.

“We know what the enemies want as well as the depth of their intentions. They want to diminish the divine light…, but they are gravely mistaken as all their conspiracies will definitely fail,” he said.

The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group came into being when Washington was running out of excuses to extend its meddling in West Asia or enlarge its scale.

Led by Iran’s anti-terror icon General Qassem Soleimani, Iranian military advisers rushed to the aid of Iraq and Syria in the face of Daesh in 2014.

They helped Iraqi and Syrian armed forces reverse Daesh’s gains and ultimately liberate their counties from the grips of the US-sponsored terror outfit some three years later.

In the aftermath of the victory, the US was forced to withdraw most of its occupation forces from the region as its plots against Muslim countries were dealt a blow.

MNA