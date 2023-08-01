Ukraine attacks on Moscow office towers resemble 9/11 attacks

"Let’s take a look at another example: the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers. It caused an enormous number of casualties but the methods were the same. The Moscow City district is a civilian site, which only hosts offices and a business center, along with living quarters - a great number of residential apartments - as well as civilian administrative buildings that have nothing to do with the military," Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"We are seeing the same picture now as if it is repeating itself," the diplomat noted, according to TASS.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been downed on their way to attack the capital city. One drone still managed to elude air defenses to reach the Moscow City district, damaging the facade of one of its towers at the 21st-floor level. Glazing was damaged over an area of 150 square meters; no one was hurt.

The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that two Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts of the adjacent Moscow Region, while the third UAV was jammed, lost control and crashed inside a non-residential high-rise office complex in the Moscow City financial district.

SKH/PR