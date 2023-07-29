Foreign states keen on coop. with Iran petrochemical sector

According to Morteza Shahmirzaei Iran’s achievements in the petrochemical industry have motivated some foreign states to call for cooperation with the country and import Iranian-made products, equipment, and catalysts.

Stating that Iran has enormous potentials to develop its petrochemical industry, the NPC chief added, "We have to take steps toward creating further added value and developing products through cooperating with holdings and petrochemical companies.”

In line with the completion of the value chain, he continued, “We can turn polymers and chemicals into supplementary industries’ products and move toward producing products and boosting added value by decreasing the selling of raw materials.”

Shahmirzaei referred to an efficient and highly skilled workforce as one of the main factors behind the achievement of the petrochemical industry in Iran, saying "We are witnessing calls for specialized petrochemical cooperation from some other countries and also calls to buy goods, equipment and catalysts from Iranian companies."

He hailed that domestic expertise in developing and completing the petrochemical value chain, highlighting the important role of using the potentials and capabilities of universities, and research centers, as well as the domestic manufacturers, and the role of knowledge-based companies and science and technology parks as highly effective.

