Iran’s Zagros Petrochemical among largest methanol producers

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Zagros Petrochemical Company in southern Iran is among the five largest methanol producers in the world.

Having an annual production capacity of 3.3 million tons, the company is playing a major role in supplying global markets with methanol.

Located in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) in Assaluyeh, Zagros Petrochemical Company has taken a major step toward converting methanol to materials needed by downstream industries with the aim of completing downstream chain and creating added value.

To this end, the company has recently signed an agreement with China's Dalian Petrochemical Company to construct a methanol-to-synthetic ethanol conversion plant and transfer the related technology.

According to the contract, the plant will be built in three years. The plant will turn Iran from an importer into an exporter of synthetic ethanol, used as feedstock, when it becomes operational.

