Iran to open 10 petrochemical projects this year: Official

Morteza Shahmirzaei made the remarks at the press conference of the 14th edition of international conference of the Iranian petrochemical industry or IPF held in Tehran.

He stated that the capacity for petrochemical production is estimated at 92 million tons.

The figure is estimated to reach 95 million tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, he further noted.

The managing director of the NPC added that 70 petrochemical production complexes are producing 550 kinds of polymer and chemical products in the country.

The 14th edition of Iran Petrochemical Forum (IPF) is scheduled to be held in the capital city of Tehran during May 1-2.

