14 killed, injured in suicide attack on Northwest Pakistan

The suicide attack occurred at the Hameedullah Shaheed security check post on the Bannu-Miran Shah Road in the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Riaz said.

The check post was wrecked in the suicide attack that killed three Paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and a child and also injured ten civilians, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, Devdiscourse reported.

The security forces launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest the perpetrators.

On Jun 24, one policeman was killed, and another was injured in an attack by a suicide bomber in the Balochistan province. The attack happened in Balochistan's Turbat when the female suicide bomber targeted a vehicle of the Paramilitary FC.

MP/PR