FM provides explanations on using Iran drones in Ukraine war

"Our relations with Russia are based on neighborhood and mutual interests. I would like to emphasize here that the fuss made by some western countries that Iran has provided Russia with missiles and drones to help the Ukraine war, claims about the missile part is completely wrong and the drone part is correct. We provided Russia with a small number of drones months before the start of the Ukraine war," told Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to the reporters on Saturday.

"We agreed with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine that if they have any documents that Russia has used Iranian drones in Ukraine [war], they provide it to us. We had such an appointment two weeks ago in a European country and our political and defense delegation went to that European country. But unfortunately, the Ukrainian side did not attend in the last moments. The reason was that the US and some European countries, especially Germany, told Ukraine that while we [West] want to use drones against Iran, you want to drink coffee in a European country!" he added.

The Iranian foreign minister went on to say, "But after that, in a phone conversation last week with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, we agreed that if there is any document, they will provide us with it, and if the Ukrainian side sticks to its promise, we will be able to examine this issue in the coming days."

"Of course, if it is proven to us that Russia used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will not be indifferent to this issue," Amir-Abdollahian underlined, adding, Our position regarding the war in Ukraine is the cessation of the war, the return of the parties to negotiations and the return of the refugees to their homes, and in this direction, the Islamic Republic has made many efforts since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and these efforts have been at the level of the president and the foreign minister, and continue to do so. We will continue our efforts until the end of the war in Ukraine."

The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone talk with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Friday once again rejected Western countries’ allegations of sending drones to Russia for use against Ukraine, saying that Ukraine should be careful not to be influenced by some extreme European politicians.

He said that the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic is completely clear and is based on a single standard which is opposition to the war, adding that Tehran is ready to hold technical meetings with the presence of military experts between the two countries without the need for any intermediaries.

