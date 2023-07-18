Iran envoy calls for boosting parliamentary ties with Algeria

Mohammad Reza Babaei made the remarks in a meeting with the speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand them, as well as expanding economic and commercial relations and enhancing them to the level of political relations.

Pointing to the distinct relations between the two countries, the Iranian ambassador praised the honorable and justice-seeking positions adopted by Algeria on the international stage.

He also called for an increase in parliamentary cooperation with Algeria.

Babaei congratulated Algeria on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and praised the country's efforts to approve the bill on respect for religions in the Human Rights Council.

Ibrahim Boughali, for his part, emphasized supporting cooperation and coordination between the parliaments of the two countries and activating parliamentary diplomacy.

Earlier in July, Ahmed Attaf the foreign minister of Algeria paid a visit to Iran and held talks with the Iranian president Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

