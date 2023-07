Hassan Sane'i was born in 1934 in Isfahan province and in 1983, at the decree of Imam Khomeini, he was appointed as the head of the 15 Khordad Foundation.

The late Sane'i was also appointed as a member of the Expediency Council through the decree of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

SKH/IRN85176492