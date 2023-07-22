  1. Iran
Jul 22, 2023, 2:15 PM

Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Hassan Sane'i

Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Hassan Sane'i

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences over the passing of Iranian cleric Ayatollah Hassan Sane'i.

In a message released on Saturday, the Leader condoled the demise of Ayatollah Sane'i to his honorable family and friends.

Ayatollah Khamenei also prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

Ayatollah Sane'i passed away on Friday afternoon at the age of 89.

He was born in 1934 in Isfahan province and in 1983 at the decree of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, he was appointed as the head of the 15 Khordad Foundation. 

He was also appointed as a member of the Expediency Council through the decree of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

MNA/

News Code 203569

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News