Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Hassan Sane'i

In a message released on Saturday, the Leader condoled the demise of Ayatollah Sane'i to his honorable family and friends.

Ayatollah Khamenei also prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

Ayatollah Sane'i passed away on Friday afternoon at the age of 89.

He was born in 1934 in Isfahan province and in 1983 at the decree of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, he was appointed as the head of the 15 Khordad Foundation.

He was also appointed as a member of the Expediency Council through the decree of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

