At least 10 injured in Pakistan suiside attack

According to initial reports, at least 10 people including seven security men were injured in the explosion, Geo News reported.

Security forces cordoned off the area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Waqas Rafiq confirmed the suicide blast saying that the explosion took place near Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle.

The target of the terrorists were officials of the security forces, police added.

Rescue sources said injured of the blast were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Terror activities in Pakistan have soared by 79% during the first half of 2023, a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed.

SKH/PR