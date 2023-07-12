Militants kill four soldiers at Pakistani army base

Another five soldiers were critically wounded, the army said in a statement. At least three militants were killed in retaliatory fire, and an operation was underway to apprehend two other attackers, it said, Reuters reported.

Several militants stormed the military base in Northern Balochistan's Zhob district in the early hours, the army said.

Three security officials said the militants fought a gun battle for several hours after hurling hand grenades inside a military mess.

"Initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty," the army said, and added that "in ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary."

A newly founded group called Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) claimed responsibility, saying in a statement it would release the pictures and videos of its fighters who took part in the attack.

RHM/PR