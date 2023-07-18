Biden, Netanyahu hold anti-Iran discussions over phone

US President Joe Biden, after a lengthy delay, on Monday invited the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States for an official visit later this year, the White House and the regime's prime minister’s office said, according to Global News.

Biden had held off extending the invitation out of concern about a judicial overhaul undertaken by Netanyahu and his right-wing government as well as the regime's expansion of settlements on the occupied West Bank.

Biden extended the invitation during a phone call, a day ahead of a visit to Washington by the head of the Israel regime's President Isaac Herzog.

Biden and Netanyahu also discussed efforts to counter Iran's nuclear program, Kirby said, and Biden stressed the need to pursue a two-state solution to the conflict with Palestinians and to boost security in the West Bank.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Iran monitors any illegal and non-constructive action that affects regional security with sensitivity and accuracy.

The Iranian diplomat said that Iran is sensitive to any provocative and illegal action, especially near its borders, and will pay special attention to it.

Saying that security is a common issue for all Persian Gulf states, he advised the US government to avoid any provocative, non-constructive, and destabilizing actions in the region.

SD/PR/FNA14020427000027