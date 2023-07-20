Iran, Bolivia ink MoU on defense cooperation

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and his Bolivian counterpart Edmundo Novillo Aguilar signed the defense and security MoU on Thursday morning (July 20).

The Iranian minister said that Latin American countries are of special significance in Iran’s foreign and defense policy based on the importance of very sensitive South American region.

Ashtiani also said that regarding Bolivia’s needs in the field of border defense and combating drug trafficking, the Iranian side tried to have interactions with the Latin American country to provide them with equipment, and that this sort of cooperation can be a role model for other nations in South America.

The Bolivian defense minister, for his part, thanked his Iranian counterpart, noting that Bolivia calls for Iran’s support concerning border security and combat against drug trafficking, as well as mutual cooperation with Iranians in the academic field.

Novillo Aguilar expressed hope that his trip to Iran will pave the way for wide range cooperation.

The Bolivian defense minister arrived in Tehran on July 16 to meet and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart.

