Iran, Russia to exchange electricity through Azerbaijan

Ali Akbar Mehrabian made the remarks in an interview for the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

"To exchange electricity with Russia, we have followed the two routes of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia-Georgia, and we are in the process of final negotiation and implementation," he said.

The Iranian energy minister added that Iran is seeking to exchange electricity with some neighbors without payment.

"Soon we will start exchanging electricity with Russia through Azerbaijan. Connecting to the Russian electricity grid through Armenia and Georgia is also on the agenda," he concluded.

MP/ISN1402042415504