Iran-Turkmenistan electricity swap to increase to 1,000 MW

Ali Akbar Mehrabian made the remarks in a meeting with a visiting delegation from Turkmenistan, who are accompanying the Chairman of the People’s Council of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the Tehran visit on Tuesday.

"Good negotiations took place between Iran and Turkmenistan within the framework of the visit of top Turkmen official who is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation on the visit to Tehran in the field of water and electricity with the participation of officials, relevant ministers and vice presidents of Turkmenistan."

"In these meetings, it was agreed that the operationalization of the construction of the four-circuit transmission line between Merv and Sarkhes, which is 150 km long, will begin as soon as possible; The contractor for building this line is an Iranian company, and the equipment and facilities produced in Iran are used in this field," Mehrabian said.

The Iranian minister added, "Currently, Iran has the capacity to exchange 500 megawatts of electricity with Turkmenistan, and with the construction of the new Merv-Sarkhes line, the volume of electricity exchanges between the two countries will increase to double that volume to 1,000 MW."

