  1. Politics
Jul 16, 2023, 10:15 AM

First Iranian ship docked at Libyan port after 10 years

First Iranian ship docked at Libyan port after 10 years

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Iran's embassy in Libya announced that last Wednesday, the first Iranian ship docked at Libya's Misrata Port after nearly ten years.

The Iranian embassy in Libya has recently resumed its activities after sending a diplomatic delegation to Tripoli.

Einollah Souri, head of the Iranian diplomatic delegation in Libya, said that during the past few days, favorable negotiations have been held with Libyan officials.

The negotiations indicate the strong will of the parties to develop relations, especially in the economic and commercial fields, Souri added.

The security conditions in Libya have been improved to a favorable level and living conditions are completely normal, he said adding that Iran hopes to develop the level of bilateral relations between Tehran and Tripoli.

MP/Alalam6662723

News Code 203284

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News