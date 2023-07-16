First Iranian ship docked at Libyan port after 10 years

The Iranian embassy in Libya has recently resumed its activities after sending a diplomatic delegation to Tripoli.

Einollah Souri, head of the Iranian diplomatic delegation in Libya, said that during the past few days, favorable negotiations have been held with Libyan officials.

The negotiations indicate the strong will of the parties to develop relations, especially in the economic and commercial fields, Souri added.

The security conditions in Libya have been improved to a favorable level and living conditions are completely normal, he said adding that Iran hopes to develop the level of bilateral relations between Tehran and Tripoli.

