Iran FM censures West double standards on women's rights

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in the meeting with his visiting Libyan counterpart Najla Mohammed El Mangoush and her accompanying delegation in Tehran on Tuesday.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed happiness with the restoring of security and stability to Libya, announcing Iran's readiness to expand relations with the friendly country of Libya and to assist it in its reconstruction.

The top Iranian diplomat further explained the women's status in Iranian society, while lambasting the Western states' abuses of the women's issue in line with their political goals by their claims and double standards about women's rights in other countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian top diplomat once again condemned the shameful desecration of holy Qu'ran in Sweden and Denmark and attached great significance to the unity of Islamic countries at the global level in dealing with the matter.

Najla Mangoush, for her part, expressed her happiness with the trip to Tehran, adding that the trip would mean the two countries' willingness to develop appropriate relations.

The two sides agreed on developing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the holding the meetings of the Joint High Commission, the establishment of a political consultation committee, strengthening economic and trade relations, scientific and technological cooperation, and holding specialized exhibitions.

They expressed satisfaction with the recent developments in the two countries' relations, including the enhancement of Libya's diplomatic mission in Tehran to the ambassadorial level, the resumption of Iran's embassy activities in Tripoli, and the resumption of shipping between the two countries, mutual willingness and determination of the two sides official to expand bilateral relations in various fields, especially in economic and trade cooperation. They also jointly condemned the desecration of the Holy Qur'an.

