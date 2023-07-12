Tehran not compromise with any party on territorial integrity

"We do not compromise with any party regarding the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Iran", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

The sixth joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the Russian Federation was held on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Moscow. The ministers in a statement raised the issue of reaching a peaceful solution to the issue of Iran's trio islands.

Reacting to the statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani on Tuesday emphasized that the three islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa belong to Iran forever, adding that issuing such statements is against the friendly relations between Iran and its neighbors.

Following the move, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov was summoned to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

