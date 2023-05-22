Iran, Indonesia discuss finalization of bilateral coop. doc.

Isa Zarepour, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology and the head of the Iran-Indonesia Joint Economic Commission met and held talks with Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan in Jakarta on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the finalization of bilateral trade development documents before President Raeisi's visit to this country.

Earlier on May 20, the Indonesian Trade Ministry announced that Jakarta and Tehran have concluded the final stage of negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, and Indonesia will sign a trade deal with Iran next week.

The ministry said Indonesia and Iran would sign the trade agreement during a visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Jakarta between May 22 and 24.

“Iran is a non-traditional trade partner for Indonesia. With this PTA, we hope to widen our export opportunities and expand our market reach,” said the ministry’s director of bilateral negotiations Johni Martha.

