Jun 25, 2023, 10:00 PM

‘2023 Iran Elcomp’ exhibition kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – The 26th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computers, and Electronic Commerce (Elcomp) kicked off on Sunday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

The 26th Elcomp Exhibition dubbed “Iran Elcomp 2023” was opened in the presence of Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Eissa Zarepour after a four-year hiatus.

More than 450 companies are particip[rating in the “Iran Elcomp 2023”, of which 50 are foreign companies from Uzbekistan, France, Pakistan, Bosnia, Syria, China, Russia, Turkey, Armenia, and Iraq that offer their latest programs, products, and services.

The exhibition is being held at Tehran International Permanent Fairground from June 25 to 28, 2023.

