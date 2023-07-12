Beijing warns to give resolute response to any threat

The Chinese mission to European said in a statement on Tuesday the China-related content of the communique disregarded basic facts, distorted China's position and policies, and deliberately discredited China, Reuters reported.

"We firmly oppose and reject this," it said.

The Chinese mission said China resolutely opposed NATO's "eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region" and warned any action threatening Beijing's rights would be met with a resolute response.

"Any act that jeopardizes China's legitimate rights and interests will be met with a resolute response," it said.

China's state-run Xinhua news agency hit back, saying in a report that the wars and conflicts involving NATO states suggest the bloc is a "grave challenge" to global peace and stability.

