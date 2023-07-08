  1. World
9 killed in violence during local election in east India

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Nine people were killed in violence during a local election in India's eastern state of West Bengal, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Deccanherald, nine people were killed in election-related violence in West Bengal since midnight as voting was underway on Saturday for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state, officials said.

They added that besides violent clashes that injured several people, ballot boxes were destroyed in at least two polling booths.

The polling began at 7 am in 73,887 seats in the rural areas of the state with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates. Till 11 am, 22.6 percent voter turnout was recorded.

