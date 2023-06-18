  1. World
Around 100 die in India amid sweltering heat: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Nearly 100 have died as India struggles with a sweltering heat wave in the two most populous states, media outlets reported.

According to AP, at least 96 people died in two of India’s most populous states over the last several days, officials said Sunday, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heat wave.

The deaths happened in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar where authorities warned residents over 60 and others suffering various maladies to stay indoors during the daytime.

All the fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, totaling 54, were reported in Ballia district, some 300 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital.

Authorities found out most of those who passed away were over 60 years old and had preexisting health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat.

Due to the gravity of the situation, authorities canceled leave applications of medical personnel in Ballia and provided additional hospital beds in the emergency ward to accommodate the influx of patients.

On Sunday, the district experienced a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit), surpassing the normal range by five degrees. The relative humidity was recorded at 25%, intensifying the effect of the heat.

The main summer months — April, May and June — are generally the hottest in most of India, before monsoon rains bring in cooler temperatures.

