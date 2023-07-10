At least 15 die as heavy rains lash Indian states

In the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods have damaged houses and paralyzed life, BBC reported.

A similar situation prevailed in the neighboring Uttarakhand, where water levels of several rivers have crossed the danger mark.

In Delhi, schools have been shut as the entire city was flooded over the weekend.

Several states in India's northeast region, including Assam and Nagaland, have also witnessed heavy rainfall in recent days. In Assam, thousands of people have been displaced due to floods.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that more heavy rains are expected in the northern regions of the country.

India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September.

AMK/PR