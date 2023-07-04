FM, Putin's aide confer on Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan MoU

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amor-Abdollahian held a meeting with the visiting Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Igor Levitin, in Tehran on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian called the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation positive and privileged.

The special aide to the Russian president, for his part, congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran on joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) earlier today.

The Islamic Republic of Iran officially became a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization today at the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held virtually chaired by India.

The Russian official also held a meeting with Ali Ahmadian, the new Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in Tehran on Tuesday after his meeting with First vice-president Mohammad Mokhber on Monday.

KI/FNA14020413000986