Unidentified object shot down over Yukon, Canada’s PM says

On Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement to Sputnik that it was tracking "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada.

"I ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. NORAD Command shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, the Canadian prime minister said he had discussed the situation with US President Joe Biden.

"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping watch over North America," Trudeau said.

News of the object comes just one day after US officials reported a similar object which they had shot down over Alaska, a US state that borders Yukon.

It also comes one week after US forces downed a Chinese balloon amid tensions between Beijing and Washington, DC.

That balloon also flew over Canada and US airspace reportedly on January 28, until it was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.

RHM/PR