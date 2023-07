The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area and rescuers had recovered the bodies of five people and were searching for the sixth, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area, ABC News reported.

The aircraft was returning to the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the five tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.

The tourists were believed to be Mexican nationals while the pilot was Nepalese.

