Nahid Kiani, Mehdi Haj Mousaei, and Mehran Barkhordari received silver medals in the sporting event.

Other Iranian fighters Abolfazl Zandi and Mobina Nematzadeh won bronze medals in Rome Grand Prix.

The Rome Grand Prix, which has Olympic ranking points, started on Friday with the participation of athletes from 55 states, hosted by Rome, Italy, and wrapped up late last night.

TM/5807646