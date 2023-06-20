Iran introduces flagbearers for 2022 Asian Games

The 2022 Asian Games, which shifted from 2022 to 2023 due to COVID-19, will be held in Hangzhou, China, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

The prestigious event will feature 40 sports, with Asia’s best competing for top honors.

The national teams can appoint a man and a woman as their flagbearers at the opening ceremony to send a message of gender parity.

Foroughi became the oldest Iranian athlete to win an Olympic medal, earning gold in men's 10-meter air pistol in the 2022 Olympics in Tokyo.

It was Iran’s first medal in shooting in the history of Olympics.

Kiani is also the first Iranian woman taekwondo athlete to win a gold medal in the history of the World Championships.

She claimed the gold at the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan in early June.

TM/TT