Iran taekwondokas shine in Hanmadang 2023 in S. Korea

The Iranian national squad won 9 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze medals on the third day of the sporting event in South Korea.

Ronak Hosseinzadeh, Zahra Joodaki, Hadi Asefi, Abolhassan Shahverdi, Firouz Asbaghi, Farnaz Amini, Niloufar Farahani, Leili Alidoust, and Farnaz Fardi received gold medals in various divisions of the sporting event.

Other Iranian athletes, Amin Arameshfar, Ahmad Bahrami, Malihe Asadi, Akbar Ghaffari, and Shakiba Soltani won silver medals, while Leila Keshavarazi, Mahboubeh Shafiezadeh, Malihe Asadi, Behnam Mahmoudi, and Hadi Asefi gained the bronze medal in the tournament.

Hanmadang is a Taekwondo Festival for competitions including the essentials of martial art such as breaking, self-defense, and poomsae, which is held yearly by Kukkiwon.

The 2023 Seongnam World Taekwondo Hanmadang is hosted by South Korea, with the participation of taekwondo athletes from 58 countries, and up to now Iranian athletes won 25 colorful medals.

