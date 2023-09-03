Iran’s Barkhordari wins gold in Paris Taekwondo Grand Prix

On the second day of the 2023 Paris Taekwondo Grand Prix late on Saturday, Barkhordari won a gold medal in the -80 kg weight category.

In this tournament, Barkhordari defeated his opponents from Colombia, Jordan, South Korea, and the US to reach the final.

In the final, an Iranian athlete beat his rival from Greece 2-1 and stood in first place in the sporting event.

Another Iranian fighter Matin Rezaei (-68 kg) lost the game against his Jordanian rival and was eliminated from the tournament.

Earlier, Mehdi Haj Mousaei and Abolfazl Zandi won gold and silver medals respectively in the -58 kg weight category.

Also, Mobina Nematzadeh (-49 kg) received the bronze medal in the tournament.

