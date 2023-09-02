Iran bags 3 medals in 2023 Paris Taekwondo Grand Prix

On the first day of the 2023 Paris Taekwondo Grand Prix late on Friday, Iranian taekwondo practitioners won one gold, one silver, and one bronze medals.

Mehdi Haj Mousaei and Abolfazl Zandi won gold and silver medals respectively in the -58 kg weight category.

Another Iranian fighter Mobina Nematzadeh (-49 kg) received the bronze medal in the sporting event.

Nahid Kiani (-57kg) lost the game against his Tunisian rival and was eliminated from the tournament.

Matin Rezaei (-68 kg) and Mehran Barkhordari (-80 kg) will compete with the opponents on the second day of the tournament.

AMK/5876515