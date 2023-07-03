  1. Politics
Raeisi to deliver speech at SCO Summit as full member

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit that will take place in New Delhi via video conference tomorrow.

During the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of State, the Iranian President is to elaborate on the stances of the Islamic Republic, which is about to be formally approved as a full member of the bloc.

Iran has completed the mandatory procedures and will join the family of SCO member states at the New Delhi summit.

The SCO is an eight-member transcontinental political, economic, and security organization.

The organization was founded by China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan at a summit held in Shanghai in 2001.

Iran submitted its initial application to the alliance 15 years ago. At a session held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe in September 2021, Iran’s candidacy was accepted.

